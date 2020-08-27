TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has resigned

TikTok CEO kevin Myer has stepped down as the company’s CEO, he recently sent a memo to the company’s employees about his resignation.

The news comes as the company is suing the Trump Administration in the US after President Trump released an Executive Order, banning the app in the US.

In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said in a memo to employees that was obtained by CNN Business.



“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.” It is not clear as yet who will take over as the new CEO of TikTok. Source CNN

