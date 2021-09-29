Thumby tiny handheld games console from $19

TinyCircuits the Open Source hardware company specializing in designing and manufacturing tiny electronics has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their tiny handheld games console aptly named Thumby. The tiny console can be programmed to play a wide variety of different games even on its tiny little screen.

Games can be controlled using the again tiny control pad and buttons. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $19 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates). Thumby color options start at the $24 reward level and up and offer options for classic light gray, light blue, or magenta.

Thumby handheld games console features

A game system the size of your thumb with a bright OLED display

Operational 4-way D-pad and two gameplay buttons

Sturdy plastic case with a built in rechargeable battery and buzzer

Preloaded with 5 retro games, instantly playable out of the box

Multiplayer support via Thumby Link cable

Easily programmable using MicroPython in a web browser – create your own games!

“Thumby is an itty-bitty game system at the tips of your thumbs, a best friend for your keys, and an easy learning tool all-in-one. Start playing right away with preloaded games, download more games from our website and learn to program your own games. Modern games have come so far in terms of graphics and, well, everything else too. With advances in hardware, we are now able to make the same gaming hardware from the late 80s into something thumb-sized and adorably tiny. It was possible to make, so we did it, and now you can play it for yourself!”

Assuming that the Thumby funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Thumby tiny handheld games console project watch the promotional video below.

“Thumby comes pre-loaded with 5 retro games. All games published for Thumby are free, open-source and ready to be edited by you! We plan on creating many more games and will be hosting a place on our website where other Thumby users can share their own games.Thumby includes a built-in menu system which allows you to select the game to be played when you power it on, and can store many games in its internal memory for you to choose from. “

Thumby pocket console specification

Processor: Raspberry Pi RP2040 Processor

Memory: 2MB total storage

Connectivity: micro USB for programming & multiplayer using Thumby Link cable

Outputs: 72×40 Monochrome OLED, Piezo Speaker

Inputs: 6 tactile buttons (4-way D-pad, 2 action buttons)

Power: Power switch, 40mAh Rechargeable LiPo Battery, ~2 hours of gameplay

Dimensions: 1.2″ X 0.7″ X 0.3″ (29.5mm x 18mm x 8.5mm)

Programming: MicroPython or Arduino ID

“We’ve created an easy-to-use browser web IDE to draw in-game images and program games all in one tab. All you need to get started is your Thumby, a micro USB cable, and one of our step-by-step game writing tutorials.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the tiny handheld games console, jump over to the official Thumby crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

