Xbox Halloween Events, new releases and updates in This Week On Xbox

Xbox gamers wishing to know more about the Halloween events game such as Rocket League, Fortnite, Red Dead Online as well as all the latest updates and new releases, should check out the latest This Week on Xbox hosted by Major Nelson. DOOM fans will be pleased to know that the Ancient Gods Part One DLC is now available.

“The Ancient Gods – Part One The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand across dimensions. Battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own. Tha Ancient Gods – Part Two More information coming soon!”

“You pulled humanity back from the edge of extinction, but it came at a cost. Slaying the Kahn Maykr left an imbalance of power in the cosmos that threatens all of creation. Now you must rise and set things right in DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods.”

The DOOM Ancient Gods Part One DLC includes new missions, locations and enemies to test your skills against, and is now available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Microsoft

