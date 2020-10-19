This Week On Xbox features Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Valhalla and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox, featuring the release of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta. As well as featuring the launch of the new Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, and provides more information about the highly anticipated launch of the new Assassin’s Creed game Valhalla. Valhalla launches on November 10th for the Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, 5, Stadia, and PC.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players controls Eivor, a Viking raider who becomes embroiled in the conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. Valhalla is an open world action-adventure game, structured around several main story quests and numerous optional side missions.”

“In 873 AD, war and overcrowding in Norway prompts Eivor and their brother Sigurd to lead their clan of Vikings to settle new lands in Anglo-Saxon England, as part of the Viking expansion across Europe. The clan comes into conflict with the kingdoms of Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia over the next several years, as well as the warring sons of the legendary Viking warrior Ragnar Lothbrok, who made up the Great Heathen Army. Eivor’s clan will face forces led by the leaders of these kingdoms, including Alfred the Great, the king of Wessex.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson : Ubisoft

