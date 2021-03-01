This Week On Xbox features new Outriders Demo, Realm of the Mad God and more

In the ongoing This Week On Xbox series Major Nelson has released a new episode featuring a quick look at the new Outriders Demo which is available to download and play on the Xbox Series X|S. Outriders the new cooperative role-playing game currently under development by the team at the People Can Fly game studio, will be officially launching on April 1, 2021 and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

As well as more details on the enhanced version of the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate 1+2, as well as celebrating the launch of the Realm of the Dead Gods available on the Xbox and PC systems. ” Team up with dozens of players and battle through the Realm of the Mad God, Oryx. With a retro 8-bit style, Realm is an evolution of traditional MMO gameplay.”

Features of the new indie Realm of the Mad God game :

– Action combat! No turn-based battles here, only skilled running and gunning.

– Epic boss battles. Navigate demented waves of bullets from nasty demons.

– True cooperative play. All experience is shared and you win by playing together.

– Great 8-bit art: Retro styling straight from the 8-bit era.

– Over a dozen unique character classes. Play as a powerful wizard, a clever mystic, a brawling warrior.

– Loot! Hundreds of weapons, potions, armors, and rings.

– PermaDeath. Dying well means something in Realm. Earn fame if you survive for long enough and kill enough monsters.

– Sheep. The sheep say ‘Baa.’

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

