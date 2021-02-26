Outriders demo available to download ahead of April 1st launch

Outriders the new cooperative role-playing game currently under development by the team at the People Can Fly game studio, will be officially launching on April 1, 2021 and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. If you are interested in playing the game ahead of its launch you’ll be pleased to know that a demo has been made available, providing you with a chance to check out the games mechanics, storyline and gameplay ahead of the games official launch.

“Take your first steps into a savage future in the OUTRIDERS Demo, and get a taste for the most aggressive RPG-Shooter in the genre. With all four classes available, and the first four brutal abilities from each, you can assassinate your enemies as the Trickster, incinerate them as the Pyromancer, punish them up close as the Devastator, or at range as the mysterious Technomancer. Play single-player, or with up to two friends, as you experience the prologue and opening hours of OUTRIDERS.”

“NOTE: The OUTRIDERS Demo requires a free Square Enix Members account – allowing transfer of your progress, including your customized Outrider character, to the full game. Square Enix Members will also receive a free ‘Slick and Smooth’ in-game emote! The OUTRIDERS Demo also requires persistent online access. Game leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X title when available.”

Source : Major Nelson

