This is the new BMW M2

BMW has unveiled its new BMW M2 and the car comes with a twin-turbo straight-six 3.0 litre engine that produces 460 horsepower, this is 90 horsepower more than the first generation M2.

The new M2 comes with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour, this is raised to 177 miles per hour with the optional M Race Track package which also includes carbon seats. The car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds, you can see more details below.

The new BMW M2 encapsulates the pure joy of driving: its compact dimensions, a six-cylinder in-line engine, a manual gearbox option, rear-wheel drive and an advanced control/operating concept – allowing the driver to adjust the vehicle setup as desired – are all central to its appeal. Surefooted agility on demand and handling that remains easily controllable even as the driver explores the coupé’s limits are at its core. The distinct character profile of the new BMW M2 is reflected in a powerful design that conveys its segment-leading power, even before it turns a wheel.

The two-door machine embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out, along with a comprehensive specification ensuring it is as comfortable tackling the city as it is the most demanding race circuits. The advances over the first-generation BMW M2, which became the largest-selling model in the BMW M line-up with almost 60,000 examples sold worldwide, are evident not just from the car’s sharper performance but also its far more extensive standard specification. A focused selection of options is available for enhancing driving comfort or adding even more visual excitement to both the exterior and interior. A standout optional extra is the bespoke M Race Track Package that is designed to maximise the performance experience, its benefits including raising the electronically limited top speed of 155mph to 177mph.

You can find out more information about the new BMW M2 over at BMW at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £64,890 on the road.

Source BMW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals