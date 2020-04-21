This is the new Audi A3 Saloon

Audi has unveiled its new Audi A3 Saloon and Audi will start taking orders for the car in the UK from this Thursday the 23rd of April.

There will be a number of trim models available, this will include the Sport, S line, Edition 1 and Vorsprung models and pricing in the UK will start at £26,870 on the road.

The front is dominated by a large Singleframe with honeycomb grille that is flanked by striking headlights. On the outside, they form trapezoidal angles that are drawn downward. In the top model with Matrix LED technology, this is where the new digital daytime running lights are housed. They consist of a pixel array made up of 15 LED segments that can be actuated individually and give the various versions of the A3 Sedan a specific signature.

There will be a number of different engine options which will include two TFSI petrol and one TDI Diesel option at launch.

The two TFSI petrol engines will include the 35 TFSI which i a 1.5 litre engine with 150 PS and 2.0 litre TDI with 150 PS.

You can find out more information about the new Audi A3 Saloon over at Audi at the link below, orders will start later this week for summer deliveries.

Source Audi

