This is the new 2021 Nissan Z

Nissan has unveiled their new 2021 Nissan Z, this is the company’s seventh generation Z car and it comes with a new design and the latest technology from Nissan.

The 2021 Nissan Z looks impressive from the photos, the car is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 with twin turbos and it comes with 405 PS or 400 horsepower.

The car has 68 horsepower more than the previous model and a 30 percent increase in torque with 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque of 5,600 rpm.

There is a choice of either a six speed manual or nine speed automatic transmission and there will be there models at launch.

In the USA there will be two standard models, the Nissan Z Sport and the Performance, there will also be a limited edition Proto Spec. The Proto Spec will be limited to just 240 cars.

As an approachable sports car for the modern age, the all-new Z offers attractive styling, advanced technology and the thrill of exploring the open road to past and future generations of Z drivers and fans.

“For us at Nissan, the Z is a part of who we are, and represents years of our commitment to customers. Through the Z, we bring the latest sports car design, performance and excitement to as many people as we can,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer/chief performance officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

You can find out more details about the 2021 Nissan Z over at Nissan at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Nissan

