Nissan unveils £1 billion Electric Vehicle Hub for the UK

Great news for the UK car industry today, Nissan is making a major investment in UK car manufacturing with its new £1 billion Electric Vehicle Hub.

The new Nissan Electric Vehicle Hub will be built around the Nissan plant in Sunderland in the UK and the plant will be used for production of electric vehicles and battery production and more.

The car make will built a new Nissan electric crossover at the plant and they will also built an new 9GWh-capacity gigafactory to produce batteries with their partner Envision AESC.

This major investment will create around 6,200 skilled green jobs in the UK at Nissan and in its UK supply chain.

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida said: “This project comes as part of Nissan’s pioneering efforts to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire lifecycle of our products. Our comprehensive approach includes not only the development and production of EVs, but also the use of on-board batteries as energy storage and their reuse for secondary purposes.

“Our announcement today comes out of lengthy discussions held within our teams, and will greatly accelerate our efforts in Europe to achieve carbon neutrality. The experience and know-how gained through the project announced today will be shared globally, enhancing Nissan’s global competitiveness.

You can find out more details abut Nissan’s new Electric Vehicle Hub over at the Nissan website at the link below.

Source Nissan

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals