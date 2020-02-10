This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S20 will cost in Europe

Not long now until the new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones are unveiled, they will be made official at a Samsung Unpacked press event tomorrow.

We previously heard how much the handsets would cost in South Korea and now we have details on how much they will cost in Europe.

There will be three handsets in the range, the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the top end model the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Pricing for the handsets will start at €899 for the Samsung Galaxy S20, €999 for the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is going to cost €1,349. There will also be a 5G version of the Galaxy S20 and this will retail for €999, the 5G version of the S20+ will cost €1099.

We will have full details on the new Galaxy S20 range of smartphones when they are made official at Samsung’s press event tomorrow.

Source GSM Arena

