These Motorola devices will get Android 11

Good news if you have been waiting to find out if your Motorola smartphone will be getting Android 11, Motorola has now revealed which handsets will get the upgrade.

Android 11 will bring a wide range of new features to Motorola devicesm the list of handset will include the Razr 5G, Razr 2019, Edge, Moto G and many more, you can see a full list of handsets below.

Android™ 11 is optimized for how you use your phone. Say hello to new and improved powerful device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings, and so much more, slated for your motorola smartphone.* So what’s new on Android™ 11 on your motorola smartphone?

Motorola have not given any specific dates for the roll out of Android 11 to various devices, this will happen over the next few months.

Here is the list of Motorola devices getting the update:

motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action¹

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the update will start to roll out, we will let you guys know.

Source Motorola

