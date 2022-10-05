The Wonder Netflix psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh

Netflix has released a new trailer for the The Wonder a psychological period drama starring Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Josie Walker, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and Ciarán Hinds. The new psychological thriller has a release date set for next month and will be exclusive to Netflix.

Based on the book by Emma Donoghue, writer of Room. The Wonder is the tale of a young Irish girl, Anna O’Donnell, whose Catholic family claim she has eaten nothing since her eleventh birthday.. four months ago.

The Wonder release date

The Wonder release date has been set for November 16, 2022 and will be available to watch exclusively on the Netflix streaming service. Although the film will also have limited theatrical release starting early in November 2022 and had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival during September 2022.

“A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.”

