The Witcher soundtrack now available on Spotify and Apple Music

If you have been enjoying the first season of The Witcher on Netflix you may be interested to know that The Witcher soundtrack volume 1 will be available from tomorrow January 24th on Spotify and Apple Music. You can now listen to “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” sung by the show’s bard Jaskier at your leisure, with the rest of the Witcher soundtrack available from tomorrow.

Netflix is also this week announced it is creating a Witcher anime movie which will be premiering sometime later this year, and will help pass the time before The Witcher S2 arrives.

If you have not played the games, read the books or seen the hugely popular Netflix TV series, The Witcher takes the form of a fantasy series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Revolving around the titular “witcher”, Geralt of Rivia. In Sapkowski’s works, “witchers” are beast hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to battle wild beasts and monsters. “The books have been described as having a cult following in Poland and in Central and Eastern European countries. The video games have been very successful, and as of March 2018, they have sold over 33 million copies worldwide.”

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long? The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January. “Toss A Coin” single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) 22 January 2020

Source: Twitter : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals