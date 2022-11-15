The Witcher 3 next-gen patch arrives Dec 14th

Witcher fans patiently waiting for the highly anticipated release of the next generation update for The Witcher 3 game. Will be pleased to know that game developer CD Projekt Red has officially announced the new update will be rolling out next month and available to download from December 14, 2022 onwards.

The next generation update for the Witcher game will be free to everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://twitch.tv/cdprojektred.

The Witcher 3 next gen patch

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD PROJEKT RED’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game.”

“The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free DLCs released to date, and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time. “

“n addition to the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update featuring numerous additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed additional content. Further details, including the release date, will be announced soon.”

Source : Twitter





