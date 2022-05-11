The Quest real-life adventure now streaming on Disney+

If you were your family has been patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Quest TV series to stream on the Disney+ service, you’ll be pleased to know that from today May 11th 2022 the new adventure is now available to view. Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind “The Amazing Race” and “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Quest” is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from The Quest now streaming on Disney+.

Disney Quest now streaming

The competitors are tasked with saving the Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power.

To be able to watch the new real-life adventure you will need to be a subscriber to the Disney+ streaming service which is available for :

Monthly: $7.99 / £7.99 / $11.99 CAD / €8.99 / $11.99 AUD / $12.99 NZD

$7.99 / £7.99 / $11.99 CAD / €8.99 / $11.99 AUD / $12.99 NZD Yearly: $79.99 / £79.90 / $119.99 CAD / €89.90 / $119.99 AUD / $129.99 NZD

Source : Disney

