The Persistence space survival game launches on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Developers Firesprite have today launched The Persistence on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC via Steam. “Survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations.” Connect a phone or tablet running IOS or Android to the game for up to 2 players to take control of ‘Solex’ – the ship’s engineering system. Once connected, they will be able to take control of the ship’s systems in realtime, including abilities to lure creatures, open doors and disable any of the ship’s internal security defenses. (IOS or Android compatible device and “The Persistence” application required for Asymmetric Multiplayer to work. Data charges may apply.)

“The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. Stranded, malfunctioning and caught in the inexorable pull of a black hole, “The Persistence” is overrun with a crew mutated into horrific & murderous aberrations. It’s down to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to make your way deeper into the depths of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from being torn apart. Gather resources, upgrade abilities and fabricate an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror roguelike.”

“The technology of the 26th century allows for genetic augmentation and manipulation of dark matter technology. Resequence Zimri’s DNA to improve health, toughness and defensive abilities or even harvest crew DNA to create cloned bodies of crewmembers to inhabit, each with their own unique abilities.

The mutated horde won’t think twice about tearing Zimri limb from limb. Use the environment to scope out, stalk and gain the tactical advantage in either evading or attempting to take them down. Explore the decks of the ship and gather resources, weapons and suit customizations to aid survival in the journey deeper into the dark and terrifying depths.”

Source : Steam : Major Nelson

