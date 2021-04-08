The Most Cost-Effective Way to Change iPhone Location Without Jailbreak

Sponsored:

Regardless of the reasons why you want to spoof your location, it is a tricky business, especially for iPhone users the App Store doesn’t offer any decent working app to fake your location. So, mostly the users have to jailbreak their devices to change their location.

Before you start getting all worried, let me tell you that it’s possible to spoof your GPS location without jailbreaking your iPhone. Keeping this in view, we have done a comprehensive research and come up with a proven workaround you can rely on to change iPhone location without jailbreak.

Without any further delay, let’s deep dive.

Part 1. Why You Need to Change iPhone Location Without Jailbreak?

The very purpose of GPS-based location service is to allow various official and third-party apps and others portals to use real-time location and offer their services.

Some of the cases where users need to spoof their location are:

1. Many third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram, use your location to offer distinct geo-specific features like Snapchat filters, sounds, etc. So, users often fake their location to enjoy special features.

2. Many location-aware games like Pokemon Go and Wizards Unit offer geo-specific features, like less features in rural and thinly populate areas compared to urban areas. That’s why users often mock their location to get extra services and earn more competitive points.

3. Similarly, many like food ordering or ride-hailing apps rely in your location to provide pickup and delivery services. So, you often need to change your location to get their services.

4. Spoofing your GPS location to another location helps you better understand that place without actually going there. You can explore its local business, markets, trends, and can get other useful insights for your business purposes.

5. If you use any dating apps then, by faking GPS location you can have a chance to meet your soulmate living in another city, state, or even country.

Part 2. How to Spoof iPhone Location No Jailbreak?

Many iPhone users believe that spoofing location without jailbreaking isn’t possible as iPhone has one of the strongest security constraints. But thanks to professional location spoofing tools, you can fake your location.

While there’s no shortage of mock location apps available online, Tenorshare iAnyGo stands apart when it comes to seamless user interface and high customizability. Users can change their iPhone’s location to anywhere in the world by just 1 click. Additionally, it allows you to simulate various movement speeds, customize a route plan by selecting two or more points on the map, and save favorite places on the map for future use.

What’s more, iAnyGo also supports almost all location-based apps including Pokemon Go, Facebook, Fitness App, Ingress, and so on.

Follow the below steps to learn how to change gps location on iPhone without jailbreak:

Step 1

After installing and launching Tenorshare iAnyGo on your computer, connect your iPhone to it via an original lightning cable and hit on Enter to proceed.

Step 2

Now, the software will display the world map. In the search bar at the top-right corner, enter the GPS coordinate or address of the location such as the city name, you want to teleport to. You can also click anywhere on the map directly to choose a location.

Click on Start to Modify.

Step 3

It won’t take the program more than a few seconds to fake your location and all the location-based apps on your iPhone will be changed to the new, virtual location.

Agree or not, but there can’t be a simpler and more straightforward process to spoof iPhone location.

Part 3. Why Choose Tenorshare iAnyGo for iOS Fake Location Without Jailbreak

Now that you have learned how to change location on iPhone without jailbreak, some of you might be wondering why iAnyGo is the one-stop solution for GPS spoofing. To clear up your doubts, we will outline a few reasons justifying why iAnyGo is the #1 fake location software in the world.

Reason 1: Ease of Use

The best thing about iAnyGo, as evident from the above section, is its intuitive and simple user interface. It doesn’t bombard you with unnecessary features or lengthy procedure to spoof your iPhone’s location.

Instead it presents an easy to navigate, graphical interface helping users see and choose a location on a live map. This feature alone makes it a perfect choice for many not so tech savvy users as they don’t need any prior knowledge to use it.

Reason 2: Multi-featured App

Most GPS spoofing apps offer just one feature, which is faking iPhone location. iAnyGo, on the other hand, is a remarkable tool offering some unique features that hardly any other software provides. It allows users to plan a route between two points, called “Two-point route.”

Moreover, users can also select multiple locations on the map as they wish and move freely. This features requires them to be in any particular place and allows them to seamlessly move to their desired location, and quickly revert to original location if needed.

Reason 3: Universal Compatibility

One of the features which gives iAnyGo a significant edge over other players in the market is its universal compatibility. It supports both Mac and Windows and a range of iPhone and iPad versions including the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max.

What’s more, it supports all location-based apps, such as Dating apps, Pokemon Go, Ingress, Weather, and Fitness apps. You can choose and teleport to any desired location or favorite routes while playing Pokemon Go and catch more Pokemon, browse and match with dating partners across cities, win gaming competitions happening anywhere in the world – all while sitting in their comforted rooms.

Reason 4: Other Distinct Features

It enables users to save their favorite routes and locations to redeploy them quickly in the future. Moreover, this remarkable software offers exciting, advanced features such as setting the moving speeds and times for your route, zooming map in and out, pausing the game/app anytime, and so on.

Part 4: Final Words

To sum it all, this article has discussed in detail how can you change iPhone location without jailbreak. Due to strict security guidelines of Apple, changing location can land you in trouble if you use unreliable tools.

That’s why we recommend users to install Tenorshare iAnyGo to fake their GPS locations and enjoy geo-specific services without moving an inch from the comfort of their homes.

Part 5. People Also Ask

In the last section, we will answer some common questions and queries of the users pertaining to GPS spoofing. Let’s read up.

1. How do I fake my location on Find My Friends without jailbreak?

Find My Friends is an official map-like app from Apple which allows people to trach location of their friends. If you want to fake your location on Find My Friends without jailbreaking your device then, simply install Tenorshare iAnyGo and follow the same steps as explained in part 2 to change your iPhone’s location.

Once you have spoofed your mobile’s location, open Find My friends app and you’ll see your location on it already changed to the new one.

2. Can I manually change my location on iPhone?

All iPhone come with in-built GPS location-tracking enabled that gives your real-time location. Unfortunately, there’s no direct or straightforward way, or should I say, an official way to change your location on iPhone.

That’s why you should install a VPN from the App Store and change your location to the desired region or country.

