The Machine film starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming new film starring Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill. The Machine film will officially premiere in theatre screens worldwide on May 26, 2023 and also stars Jess Gabor, Jimmy Tatro and Stephanie Kurtzuba. “Bert Kreischer and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.”

Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters and storyline of this action comedy film directed by Peter Atencio inspired by the 2016 stand-up routine of the same name created by Bert Kreischer.

The Machine

“Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Bert Kreischer facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground.”

Following the viral success of the 2016 stand-up routine, Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights of Kreischer’s true story stand-up routine into a feature film adaptation in September 2019. Most of the lead cast members were hired from April to June 2021. Filming began in Serbia in April 2021 through Balkanic Media.

Source : Sony Pictures





