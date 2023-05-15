The Expanse narrative adventure game announced by Telltale

Telltale has this week announced the development of a new narrative game based on the hugely popular TV series available to watch in its entirety on the Amazon Prime streaming service. The Expanse narrative adventure is set prior to the events of the TV series and allows players to take on the role of Camina Drummer played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series.

The Expanse narrative adventure game will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PC via the Epic Games store.

As the leader of a scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and gameplay mechanics.

“Several new gameplay elements that go beyond what people experienced with past Telltale titles are introduced in The Expanse. Players have greater authority over the action. The ability to communicate with the crew over radio at the player’s discretion keeps the plot and dialogue choices moving forward simultaneously with the player’s exploration, and all those character interactions affect the story’s conclusion.”

The Expanse Dame

“Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale’s latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer’s resolve in this latest Telltale adventure.”

“From the very start of development, our focus for The Expanse has been on the quality of the narrative and the opportunity to tell an incredible story filled with amazing characters that the player can participate in,” said Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie. “Being named a Tribeca Festival Official Selection is the ultimate endorsement that we are on the right path, and we are honored to be included.”

Source : tell-tale





