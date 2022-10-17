The Chant horror action adventure gameplay and release date

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming single player, third person horror action-adventure The Chant, are sure to enjoy this new Chant gameplay trailer released. Offering a further look at the adventure horror game set on a remote island spiritual retreat.

“A peaceful weekend soon turns to dread after a group chant opens The Gloom, a psychedelic dimension of terror that feeds off negative energy. Interact with a recurring cast of characters, untangle the complex history of the island, and witness terrifying revelations about the cosmos. Only you can fight off the creatures, reason with the survivors, and unravel the legacy of a cult from the 1970s to reverse the ritual.”

The Chant release date

Developer Brass Token and publisher Prime Matter have set The Chant release date for next month confirming it will take place on November 3, 2022. The adventure game is now available to pre-order on PC, PS and Xbox.

“The Chant has a compact and exploratory world, encouraging players to navigate deep within different locations to uncover resources and collectibles, while bringing to life the past of the former inhabitants of this interconnected island. “

“This Gameplay Video explains how The Chant combines survival, action, and exploration mechanics to create a distinct cult cosmic horror experience. As we walk you through some different areas of Glory Island, discover how the Mind, Body, and Spirit system impacts both the moment to moment action and how the story unfolds”

