The Best Way To Choose A New Business Name

Considering the current rate of business startups in America, it is hard to imagine that business owners will be able to come up with original, SEO-friendly business names that are not yet registered. Manually brainstorming business names, creating shortlists, verifying the business name and checking domain name availability is a tedious process that can eat up valuable time.

Fortunately in our modern era, AI technology has made the process of choosing a new business name virtually painless. Not all AI-powered name generators are created equally, though. We took a closer look at the current top business name generators favoured by Americans.

Namelix

This free tool is easy to use and helps with the creation of catchy business names. Simply type in your keywords and the AI technology will produce dozens of name options based on your choices. You can choose the name length as well as style, such as brandable names, misspellings, real words, foreign words or multiple words. Domains are registered through an affiliate site. While Namelix does not offer domain registration, it does enjoy a good reputation with many users commenting on the diversity of names being generated.

TRUiC Business Name Generator

An alternative business name generator that is easy to use and does not collect personal information. The TRUiC Business Name Generator goes one step further and provides SEO-friendly domains powered by advanced AI technology. Domain availability is checked and discounts are available upon domain name registration. After deciding on a business name, you have the option of designing a free logo using your snappy new business name. Geared towards helping small businesses grow, a whole library of information can be easily accessed, educating readers on all topics related to business and entrepreneurship. Besides the name generator, TRUiC offers a variety of free tools geared towards helping small businesses.

Business Name Generator (BNG)

The Business Name Generator will definitely generate names for your business, but you have to go through some extra steps to find out whether the suggested names have been registered or not. This option might not be suitable for everyone, especially when pressed for time and needing to follow naming restrictions. Unfortunately the tool does not offer SEO advice and collects your private data. The names generated may not always be relevant to the type of business you want to start, however as a brainstorming tool BNG is useful to stimulate naming ideas.

Nameboy

This tool allows users to search for available domain names based on one or two keywords and automatically includes additional domain extensions in the results. Users can see which domains are taken and some savvy users have used this tool to search for keywords based on the type of business and location. Nameboy does indicate which domains are already owned by someone else, this way one can use WHOIS Lookup and possibly make an offer to purchase said domain. One drawback is that results cannot be filtered by extension.

Panabee

This name generator is simple to use. Enter two words or a domain name and Panabee will provide a list of relevant options, indicating if domains are available. Modifications to keywords are shown to help users understand how Panabee arrived at the specific domain name variation. Various translations of your chosen keyword, related apps and an extensive list of terms related to your keyword are all on display and users have the option to choose from various domain extensions in case the traditional .com extension does not make the cut. Domains are purchased through GoDaddy.

Final Take

Coming up with a business or blog name can be challenging, especially when considering SEO requirements and domain name availability. Luckily there are a number of business name generators that offer SEO-friendly names as well as checking domain name availability.

It is expected that by the end of 2021 more than 2 billion people globally will be purchasing goods and services via e-commerce shops. Online stores as well as physical businesses with an online presence are better equipped to service their customers, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to survive without an online footprint. Businesses with an online presence are generally considered more trustworthy and can reach their audience remotely, irrespective of distance and movement restrictions that can disrupt potential sales. Choosing a business name generator that is SEO-friendly should be the first step entrepreneurs take on their journey.

