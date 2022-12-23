Tesla Qi Wireless Charging Platform unveiled

Tesla has launched a new accessory for smartphones and other devices, the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform and it is Qi compatible.

The new Tesla Wireless Charging Platform is designed to let you charge three devices as the same time, this could be your smartphone, headphone, your smartwatch, or anything else that works with Qi wireless charging.

Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. Featuring FreePower® technology, which charges your Qi capable devices such as phones or earbuds placed anywhere on its surface without precise alignment.

Here are some of the features:

Wireless Charging Platform

USB-C cable integrated with wireless charger

65W USB-C power adapter

Magnetic detachable stand

You can find out more details about the new Tesla Wireless Charging Platform over at tesla at the link below, the device is available to buy now and it retails for $300, although it will not start shipping until February of next year.

