TerraMaster U8-111 8-Bay 10GbE storage unveiled from $1,100

The TerraMaster U8-111 8-Bay Storage Server has been launch this month and is now available to purchase from TerraMaster worldwide retailers and online stores priced at $1,100. The U8-111 enterprise-class 8-bay networked storage server offers users high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet and read/write speeds can reach 650 MB/s and 670 MB/s, respectively. Users can also take advantage of the higher 10GbE speeds without replacing Cat6/6A cables and without the need for 10GbE add-on NIC cards.

Features of the new TerraMaster U8-111 8-Bay 10GbE storage :

Supports Link Aggregation

The U8-111 comes equipped with two network interfaces and the Link Aggregation function which ensures network connectivity if one network interface fails. Link Aggregation also provides on-load balancing that automatically balances network traffic between the link networks. This ensures reliable and stable connectivity for the U8-111 at all times.

Management Made Easy with TOS 4.2

The U8-111 features an enterprise version of the TOS 4.2 system which provides access to numerous applications and functions for easy user account and storage space management. TOS 4.2 version featuring a fresh new interface and new features including Web Server support, Wake-on-LAN (WOL) support, IPv4 and IPv6 support, improved security with SSL, improved support and monitoring, and other features.

Storage server users will be managed easily using the TOS system. The TNAS can support up to 1000 users and user management is done using the TOS system. Users can access the server storage through a browser to drag and drop files to upload or download with ease.

Multiple Backup Options

The TOS system also comes with a robust suite of security features that includes smart backup options to effectively protect data. Users can backup data on the storage server to another computer, external USB device, another TNAS, or cloud storage.It also supports Time Machine backup and Rsync remote backup. TerraMaster backup applications support data deduplication and incremental backup.

Virtual Disk Support

The TerraMaster U8-111 supports virtual disks via ISCSI. Mount virtual disks via ISCSI to expand storage space to improve storage space management and utilization efficiency.

Source : TerraMaster

