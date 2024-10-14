Limited-Edition TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks $499

Turtle Beach Corporation, in collaboration with Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP), has launched a new line of limited-edition TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks. These exclusive fight sticks are available in six distinct designs, each representing a popular character from the TEKKEN 8 game, including Jin, Kazuya, King, Law, Lili, and Xiaoyu. Priced at $499.99/€549.99, these fight sticks are compatible with PS5, PS4, and Windows PC, and are available exclusively at Victrixpro.

Design and Features

The TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks are designed with the competitive gamer in mind. Each fight stick is etched with unique character art and comes with a limited-edition serial number, making them a collector’s item for TEKKEN enthusiasts. The fight sticks are crafted from aircraft-grade aluminium, ensuring durability and longevity. The anti-slip rubberized grips provide a secure hold during intense gaming sessions.

Customization and Comfort

Customization is a key feature of the TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks. The quick-access panel on the back allows gamers to easily modify and update their buttons and sticks according to their preferences. The fight sticks come standard with authentic 30 mm Sanwa Denshi buttons and a patented Link 2 detachable joystick on a Sanwa JLF base, providing a premium gaming experience.

For comfort, the fight sticks include a foam lap pad, which is ideal for long gaming sessions. The integrated 6.28° wrist slope is designed to reduce fatigue, allowing gamers to focus on their performance without discomfort.

Advanced Functionality

The TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks are equipped with advanced features to enhance the gaming experience. The control bar includes a Tournament Lock Mode button, audio controls, lighting modes, and the PS button for quick adjustments. The integrated Mode switch allows players to easily toggle between PS5, PS4, and Windows PC modes, ensuring compatibility across platforms.

Portability and Accessories

For gamers who are always on the move, the TEKKEN 8 Victrix Tournament Backpack is the perfect accessory. Designed with style and functionality in mind, the backpack can accommodate a controller, fight stick, and other essentials. It features a large, padded pocket, an internal self-fastening headset strap, seven zipper compartments, and breathable, padded straps for comfort during travel.



