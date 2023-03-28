Tecno Spark 10 specifications confirmed

We recently heard about the new Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone, a range of other devices in the lineup were also unveiled, these included the Tecno Spark 10 and the 10C.

Now Tecno has revealed some more details about their handsets and we have some specifications for the new Tecno Spark 10, the handset will feature a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The device will be powered by an octa-core processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM in total using the 8GB Extended RAM feature and 128GB of included storage, it will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will feature 18W fast charging.

The new Tecno Spark 10 smartphone will come with a range of cameras there will be a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset.

On the front of the device, there will be an 8-megapixel ‘Glowing Selfie’ camera with a dual flash that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary camera, as yet there ate no details on how many megapixels it will have.

The handset will come in a choice of three colors Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White, as there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Tecno Mobile, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals