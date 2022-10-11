Tecno Pova 4 smartphone unveiled

Geeky Gadgets

Tecno Pova 4

Tecno has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Tecno Pova 4, and the handset is designed to be a budget-friendly device.

The device comes with a 6.82-inch LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution and it features a 90HZ refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an Helio G99 mobile processor it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a50 megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

Tecno has also unveiled another version of the handset, the Tecno Pova 4 Pro, this handset has a 6.66 AMOLED display and this display comes with a Full HD+ resolution.

This handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it features a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapiel camera for video calls and selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary camera.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



