Tecno Camon 20 series headed to India May 27th

Tecno has announced that the Tecno Camon 20 series of smartphones is headed to India on the 17th of May. The range will include the Tecno Camon 20, the Camon 2 Pro, the Camon 20 Pro 5G, and the Camon 20 Premiere.

We previously heard about the new Tecno Camon 20 Premiere smartphone, this handset will come with a .67-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 mobile processor, the handset comes with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of non-expandable storage, plus it also comes with Android 13.

The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 108-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

You can find out more details about the new Tecno Camon 20 series of smartphones at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for all of the different models that will be available.

Source Tecno, GSM Arena



