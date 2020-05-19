TAU keychain battery pack offers emergency juice for your devices

If your mobile devices could use a top up now and again you may be interested in a keychain power bank named TAU. Specifically designed to provide emergency power and a little extra juice when needed watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the compact battery pack designed by engineer Sergey based in the United Kingdom. Sergey has launched his design via Kickstarter this month and is hoping to take the concept into production.

“We guarantee that all backers will get a copy according to their choise. We have an experince in maufacturing as we used to market simmilar devices and have alredy purchsed most of the relevant equipment. If for some unceen circumstances we will not be able to lauch the production on time than we will take resposobility and refund all backers.”

Source : Kickstarter

