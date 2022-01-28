Tango metal phone grip and stand from $24 is just 2.9 mm thick when flat

Holding onto your expensive phone can sometimes be a little tricky and a lot of the “pop socket” style finger grips are made from cheap plastic. If you would like to upgrade your phone grip to a more advanced version that can be held with one hand collapses to just 2.9 mm and also doubles as a stand allowing you to view media in landscape orientations check out the Tango Grip.

Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised 3 times its required pledge goal thanks to over 330 backers with still 27 days to go. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

Tango phone grip and stand

“Press the Tango button to instantly add safety, security and comfort to your selfies so you can focus on your smile. Mounting the Tango in the middle of your phone produces a center-of-gravity grip and a great landscape stand. However, like other grips placed there, in order to use wireless chargers you likely need to remove your case. Mounting the Tango on the bottom center of your phone enables both wireless charging and portrait stand mode. However, on most phones it will not work as a landscape stand.”

If the Tango crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Tango phone grip and stand project watch the promotional video below.

” Angled detents allow you to prop your phone up in landscape or portrait depending on mounted location. See below for more information on mounting options. To maximize comfort and cohesion, the Tango helix is coated with a soft polyester resin and sized to gently and effortlessly pull your fingers and phone together. We’re not messing around. This thing is made of steel, sticks to your hand and attaches to your phone with an industrial adhesive. YES – even silicone cases.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the phone grip and stand, jump over to the official Tango crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals