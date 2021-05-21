Tstand 2 unique tablet stand sits on your chest

If you enjoy watching movies reading or surfing the web lying down, you may be interested in the second-generation of the Tstand. The aptly named Tstand 2 is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $80,000 thanks to over 760 backers with still 32 days remaining. As you can see from the image above the Tstand 2 has been designed to sit comfortably on your chest as you view your tablet screen and offers a lightweight stand with adjustable angles that fits all available tablets and features a reversible base allowing you to swivel the stand if you would prefer to position it on your desk for work or play.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $57 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Tstand 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Tstand 2 tablet stand project play the promotional video below.

“The reversible base of Tstand is its most defining feature, differentiating it from all other tablet holders. Tstand’s 310° of flexibility make it perfect for any context. From watching a movie in bed to sitting at the desk to relaxing on the couch, Tstand 2 can be used anywhere. Tablets are multi-functional devices, and it’s only natural for the stands that hold them be multi-functional too.

Although Tstand was originally designed for tablet use, There are all kinds of supersize phnes and Phablets out there that have the same problem – they are hard to hold! Especially when watching shows. Now, with tstand, you can use your smartphone to stream shows and play games in bed thanks to this simple, easy-to-install add-on. The bottom of the adapter has also been redesigned to fit perfectly into the bottom hooks without removing the silicone padding. Switching between iPad and iPhone with Tstand 2 has never been easier or faster with the new phone adapter.

We want every Tstand user to be able to enjoy our product to the max, so we’re just itching to give all the accessories away for free. However, we want to make sure it is financially viable for us to do this, which is why we are setting them up as stretch goals. If our campaign funding reaches one of these milestones, you’ll be receiving that accessory (plus all the ones already unlocked) included with your reward free of charge!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the tablet stand, jump over to the official Tstand 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

