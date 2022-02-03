iSwift Roboarm iPad stand and tablet arm mount

If you are searching for a convenient way to view your iPad or tablet you may be interested in the iSwift Roboarm tablet arm mounting system created by iSwift. Designed to provide the flexibility of watching your tablet from any direction it holding it completely steady and vibration free. The tablet arm mount can be fitted next to your couch, bed or even in the bathroom and the company also offers a phone mount adapter.

Positionable tablet arm mount

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The iSwift Roboarm is the perfect hands-free phone/tablet holder featuring a flexible yet sturdy multi-joint design that mimics a robot arm, mounting easily to virtually any surface and adjusting effortlessly to almost any angle. Just keep the iSwift Roboarm in the bathroom for easy use and spend your private potty time being cathartic and productive!”

With the assumption that the iSwift Roboarm crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the iSwift Roboarm iPad stand arm project play the promotional video below.

“iSwift Roboarm accommodates practically every type of device, regardless of brand, model, or thickness, and can be viewed in portrait or landscape mode. Even family members or guests visiting your bathroom may end up staying in there longer as they enjoy the convenience of the iSwift Roboarm. And – bonus – it’s case-friendly too!”

“The iSwift Roboarm easily mounts to practically any smooth and flat surface. Utilizing a 3M adhesive, the stand’s powerful suction grips mirrors, windows, walls, and desks without the use of any holes, and leaves no trace behind. Even excessive moisture in the bathroom won’t disturb it.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the iPad stand arm, jump over to the official iSwift Roboarm crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

