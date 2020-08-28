T-Mobile REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G smartphones unveiled

T-Mobile has announced the launch of three new smartphones on its network in the US, the T-Mobile REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G.
The T-Mobile REVVL 5G will retail for $400, the T-Mobile REVVL 4+ for $192 and the T-Mobile REVVL 4 for $120.
We’ve made incredible waves in 5G — with more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined and the WORLD’s first standalone 5G — but we knew to truly make #5GforALL a reality, we needed more affordable 5G smartphones,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And that’s why we’re launching the REVVL 5G — to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most.
Here are the handsets specifications:
REVVL 5G
- Camera: 48MP (main) + 8 MP (Super Wide) + 5MP (Macros) RFC with 16MP FFC
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- Color: Nebula Black
- OS: Android 10
- Screen: 6.53” 19:5:9 FHD+ Display
- RAM: 6GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Bands: 5G n71/n2/n66/n41/n25 LTE 2/4/66/25/26/41/71
- Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 6.51” X 3” X 0.37”
- Chipset: Qualcomm SD765
- Processor: Octa Core (6*1.8 GHz, 1*2.2 GHz, 1*2.4 GHz)
REVVL 4+
- Camera: 16MP + 5MP RFC with 16MP FFC
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Color: Steel Gray
- OS: Android 10
- Screen: 6.52” 18:9 HD+ Display
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 64GB
- Bands: 4G 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71
- Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 6.51” X 2.96” X 0.32”
- Chipset: Qualcomm SD665
- Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa-core
REVVL 4
- Camera: 13MP RFC with 5MP FFC
- Battery: 3500 mAh
- Color: Graphite
- OS: Android 10
- Screen: 6.22” 19:9 HD+ Display
- RAM: 2GB
- ROM: 32GB
- Bands: 4G 2/4/5/7/12/25/26/41/66/71
- Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 6.26” X 2.99” X 0.32”
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6761V/CA
- Processor: 2.0 GHz Quad-core
You can find out more information about the T-Mobile REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G smartphones over at T-Mobile at the link below.
Source T-Mobile