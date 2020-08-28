T-Mobile REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G smartphones unveiled

T-Mobile has announced the launch of three new smartphones on its network in the US, the T-Mobile REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G.

The T-Mobile REVVL 5G will retail for $400, the T-Mobile REVVL 4+ for $192 and the T-Mobile REVVL 4 for $120.

We’ve made incredible waves in 5G — with more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined and the WORLD’s first standalone 5G — but we knew to truly make #5GforALL a reality, we needed more affordable 5G smartphones,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And that’s why we’re launching the REVVL 5G — to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most.

Here are the handsets specifications:

REVVL 5G

Camera: 48MP (main) + 8 MP (Super Wide) + 5MP (Macros) RFC with 16MP FFC

REVVL 4+

Camera: 16MP + 5MP RFC with 16MP FFC

REVVL 4

Camera: 13MP RFC with 5MP FFC

You can find out more information about the T-Mobile REVVL 4, REVVL 4+ and REVVL 5G smartphones over at T-Mobile at the link below.

