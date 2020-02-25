T-Mobile has released the Android 10 software update for two of Samsung’s smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. The update was previously released for the unlocked versions of the handsets.

The Android 10 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Note 9 and Galaxy S9, this includes Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

The Android 10 update for both handsets also comes with Google’s Android security patch for the month of January, there are also some security fixes included for Samsung’s software.

The update has been released as an over the air update for both handsets and you can check to see if it is available for your device from the settings menu on your handset.

Source Android Police

