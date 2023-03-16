System Shock Remake delayed until May 2023

Gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the highly anticipated System Shock Remake will be disappointed to learn that its developers have once again pushed back its launch date by a few months until May 30, 2023. The PC edition of System Shock is available to pre-order via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store and features a free copy of the upcoming System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition to all those that preorder.

First launched back in 1994 the System Shock Remake takes the classic gameplay from the original game and has upgraded the visuals adding stunning HD enhancements, revamped controls and a totally new interface gamers to enjoy. “A first-person fight to the death in the depths of space!”

System Shock Remake

“System Shock is the fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created.”

“Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction. System Shock contains scenes of violence and gore toward humanoid enemies. System Shock also has spider-like enemies that users with arachnophobia may find disturbing.”

Source : Steam : Twitter





