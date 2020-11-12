System 76 Lemur Pro Linux laptop now available from $1,199



The highly anticipated System 76 Lemur Pro Linux laptop is now available to configure with prices starting from $1,199. Offering 14 hours of battery life and equipped with a 180-degree hinge, the Linux laptop has been designed to help you work wherever you want for however long you need, without having to scramble around for a charge, say its creators. Equip your linux laptop with a choice of 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 supported by up to 40GB Dual Channel DDR4. Powered by coreboot, the laptops System76 Open Firmware is designed to be light on code for better security.

“The Lemur Pro is the latest ultraportable laptop from System76, claiming to have exceptional portability and battery life. In this review, we’ll check out exactly what this laptop has to offer and see whether or not it lives up to the hype.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“From a snappy operating system in Pop!_OS to bloatware-free firmware, this sleek laptop is designed to be lightweight across the board. And at 2.4 lbs (1.09kg), the Lemur Pro is the lightest in its class.”

Other features of the Linux laptop include System76 Open Firmware with coreboot and the ability to install up to 4TB NVMe storage. “Use all your favorite development tools in a native environment and drastically reduce post-deployment surprises.” System76 Embedded Controller Firmware is GPLv3 licensed code that grants you access and control over important functionality, such as your keyboard, fans, and battery. Open embedded controller firmware is our next step towards removing proprietary code from our products entirely.

Operating System Pop!_OS 20.10 (64-bit), Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit), or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit) Firmware System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware Processor 11th Gen Intel® Core i5-1135G7: Up to 4.20 GHz – 8MB Cache – 4 Cores – 8 Threads 11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7: Up to 4.70 GHz – 12MB Cache – 4 Cores – 8 Threads Display 14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory Up to 40 GB DDR4 @ 3200 MHz Storage 2 x M.2 SSD (1x PCIe gen4 + 1x PCIe gen3 or SATA). Up to 4TB total. Expansion 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C / Thunderbolt™ 4, MicroSD Card Reader Input Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit US QWERTY Keyboard Networking Intel® Dual Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Video Ports HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 1.2 Audio Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo Camera 1.0M 720p HD Webcam Security Disabled ME, Kensington® Lock Battery Li-Ion – 73 Wh Charger 65 W, AC-in 100–240 V, 50–60 Hz 65W+ USB Type-C Charging Compatible Dimensions 12.64″ × 8.5″ × 0.61″ (32.1 × 21.6 × 1.55 cm) Weight 2.4 lbs (1.09kg) Model lemp10

Source : Sytem76 : Source

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals