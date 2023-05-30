Synapse PS VR2 action shooter game launches July 4th

Ahead of the imminent launch in a few months time of the new and highly anticipated PlayStation virtual reality action shooter Synapse. James Shepherd, Head of nDreams game design studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a little more about the game and the announcement of David Hayter and Jennifer Hale providing the voice talents for the upcoming dual wielding PS VR2 action shooter. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.

“Synapse takes place on the eve of a devastating global attack, masterminded by the nefarious Colonel Peter Conrad. Once a respected black ops leader, the Colonel has since gone rogue and become a notorious enemy of the state whose twisted thinking has reached dangerous new levels as he re-emerges onto the world stage threatening Armageddon.”

Synapse PS VR2 action shooter game

“That’s where you come in. You play as a highly trained operative, uniquely equipped to extract the information needed to stop the attack. After activating a scanner connected to the Colonel – you’re transported into the neuro-synaptic relay, a gateway within the Colonel’s mind.”

“From the award-winning team behind Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops and Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity comes the next generation of immersive VR action.”

Source : Sony



