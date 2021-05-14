Switchmate 2.0: Smart Switch for Toggle Style Light Switches, save 33%

We have a great deals on the Switchmate 2.0: Smart Switch for Toggle Style Light Switches in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Switchmate 2.0: Smart Switch for Toggle Style Light Switches is available in our deals store for $19.99, that’s a saving of 33% off off the regular price.

“1-Second Setup, Voice & App Control — This Switch Attaches Magnetically to Existing Wall Plates for Quick Automation of Your Light Switches”

Switchmate is the world’s first smart light switch that instantly places over your existing light switches to bring voice-controlled smart lighting into your home, all without having to replace or rewire a light switch or light bulb. Taking less than 1 minute to install, Switchmate responds to voice commands, turns lights on automatically when you arrive home, and has multiple timers for total smart lighting control. Download the free companion app to control on your phone, manually press Switchmate at the wall switch, or control with Google Assistant. Finally, smart lighting has never been easier to set up and use! Features of the Switchmate 2.0: Smart Switch for Toggle Style Light Switches include : 1-second setup. Attaches magnetically to the screws in existing wall plates; no tools required

Attaches magnetically to the screws in existing wall plates; no tools required Snap & go. Ideal for homeowners, apartment dwellers, renters & students

Ideal for homeowners, apartment dwellers, renters & students App-controlled timer. For easy control of lights at the wall panel

For easy control of lights at the wall panel Voice control. Can be paired with Amazon Alexa & Google Home

Can be paired with Amazon Alexa & Google Home Swtichmate app. Connect, configure & control Switchmate right on your phone How It Works Snap over existing light switches with no tools or wiring Tap the free app to control your lights in 5 different ways Start enjoying your new smart home

Specs Model number: TSM001W

Color: white

Materials: plastic, metal, rubber

Dimensions: 0.8″H x 5″L x 2.6″W

Plug profile: wall mount

Snap & go

Operation mode: on/off

Actuator type: push button

Number of positions

App: Switchmate

Voice control

Sleek design

Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty

