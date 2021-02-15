Nintendo Switch SanDisk Apex Legends memory card unveiled

Western Digital has introduced a new memory card specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch games console sporting the Apex Legends logo. The partnership between Western Digital and Respawn Entertainment has enabled the creation of the SanDisk Apex Legends memory card, to provide gamers with Outlands expanded storage solutions just in time for the universally acclaimed battle royale game to drop into the Nintendo eShop next month. The Apex themed microSDXC Switch storage card offers up to 128 GB of expanded storage and is now available to purchase priced at $68. It is available from Western Digital partners and the official Western Digital online store, and the Apex Legends game launches March 9th 2020 on Nintendo Switch.

“”With a massive and growing fan base, Apex Legends provides an immersive squad-based battle royale experience unlike any other,” said Susan Park, Vice President, Client Solutions at Western Digital. “We’re excited to help bring the quality and reliability of our microSDXC products to this passionate community, offering unique storage solutions to help them play at their best.”

“As we continue to expand the Apex Legends universe, we’re committed to ensuring that our fans experience top-notch quality and fun, no matter what platform they’re using,” said Arturo Castro, Vice President, Global Brand Management at Electronic Arts. “As leaders in the storage space, working with Western Digital was critical to ensuring our fans are prepared to download and take on whatever adventures may come next in the Outlands.”

Source : Bleeding Cool

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals