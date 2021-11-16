Swan STM32L4 based Feather compatible microcontroller

The engineering team at Blues Wireless have created a new low-cost embeddable STM32L4 based microcontroller designed to accelerate the development and deployment of battery-powered prototypes and solutions. Compatible with Feather boards the Swan is designed to satisfy developers’ needs that span from early prototyping through high-volume deployment.

The Swan microcontroller measures just 51 mm x 23 mm and is a further compatible development board powered by an STM32L4+ @ 120 MHz with 2MB of Flash and 640KB of RAM. Other features include the ability to expand to 55 pins for access to additional I/O and buses as well as plenty of Flash and RAM for edge ML workloads or complex applications. While offering support for C/C++, Arduino, and CircuitPython programming languages, together with a CORTEX Debug connector, enabling the use of Visual Studio Code, IAR, and STM32CubeIDE with optional SWD programmer.

Swan STM32L4-based microcontroller specifications

Feather-compatible dev board, powered by an STM32L4+ @ 120 MHz with 2MB of Flash and 640KB of RAM

Castellated-edge access to 55 GPIO ports including:

8 analog

16 digital

4x I2C, 3x SPI

USB OTG full speed

1x 14-channel DMA

tRNG

12-bit ADC, 2 x 12-bit DAC

low-power RTC, and CRC calculation peripherals

Plenty of Flash and RAM for edge ML workloads or complex applications

Support for C/C++, Arduino, and CircuitPython

CORTEX Debug connector, enabling the use of Visual Studio Code, IAR, and STM32CubeIDE with optional SWD programmer

See more at Swan and on CircuitPython.org

“Developers may begin to use Swan in conjunction with Adafruit’s myriad sensors and FeatherWing-compatible carriers. Due to its novel design, for high-volume deployment the low-cost Swan can also be soldered directly to a parent PCB integrating those sensors, utilizing the full range of Swan’s I/O capabilities. The board has three independent power options – USB, Battery, or Line power – and provides a software-switchable 2 Amp regulator for powering external sensors. When operating in its low-power operating mode, the entire Swan board commonly draws only about 8uA while retaining all of its memory, making it quite suitable for battery-powered devices.”

Source : Swan : Adafruit

