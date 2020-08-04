New HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 surround sound gaming headset $70

HyperX the gaming Peripheral manufacturing division of Kingston Technology has this week announced the availability of its HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 surround sound gaming headset reference : HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW priced at $69.99 now available via the official online store and partners worldwide.

The HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 gaming headset is equipped with an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, microphone volume, mute, and also provides gamers with an easily accessible control for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off.

“We are excited to expand our Cloud lineup with the latest HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1,” said Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX. “At a time when many school districts are sharing plans for distance learning this Fall and parents are looking for more essential tools to better prepare kids for virtual classroom needs, the Cloud Core + 7.1 offers an affordable, stylish headset solution that supports hours of comfort and high-quality audio while learning from a distance or taking part in online gaming sessions.”

The Cloud Core 7.1 gaming headset is certified by Discord and Teamspeak and offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and a 3.5 mm connection for platforms with a 3.5 mm port. Specifications of the new HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset :

– Driver: Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets

– Type: Circumaural, Closed back

– Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz

– Impedance: 60 Ω

– Sound pressure level: 98dB SPL/mW at 1 kHz

– T.H.D.: < 2%

– Weight: 309 g

– Cable length: 1 m

– Connection type: 3.5 mm plug (4 pole)

– Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone}

– Microphone Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

– Microphone Frequency response: 100 Hz-12 kHz

– Microphone Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

Source : HyperX

