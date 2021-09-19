Surge dual head percussive massage gun improves muscle performance

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a quick and effective way to massage muscles to aid recovery may be interested in a new dual head massage gun specifically designed to be quiet, compact and powerful. The Surge massage system can be used for pain relief, boost muscle recovery, alleviate muscle stiffness and can enhance athletic performance say its designers. Surge utilizes percussive therapy to go deeper into your body, hitting the Chromatin cell nucleus.

Surge dual head percussive massage gun

Powered by two high torque brushless motors. The motors generate 3200 RPM of power in order to provide an amazing deep tissue massage. The dual-heads replicate real hand movements, and cover 50% more surface area than other massage guns.

“The SURGE is not only the world’s first dual-head massage gun, but it’s also the lightest and quietest full-strength massage gun on the market. The dual-attachment heads reach 50% more surface area, which eliminates stiffness & tension faster than ever. You can also mix & match attachments, creating the ultimate stimulation of muscles. It doesn’t matter if you’re a professional athlete, a weekend warrior, or not very active at all — SURGE is for everyone.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the fitness project from roughly $169 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Surge campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Surge massage gun project watch the promotional video below.

“The ergonomic and lightweight design drastically reduces the amount of wrist & arm strain, so you can use it for prolonged periods of time without any issues. The specially designed handle also minimizes vibration, making it much easier and more comfortable to reach your pain points. The compact and lightweight design allows you to take your SURGE anywhere in the world. Fits easily into any backpack, gym bag, or luggage. The travel case also comes conveniently equipped with a durable zipper to hold your keys, wallet, headphones, etc.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Surge massage gun, jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

