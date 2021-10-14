SuperBase Pro portable power station passes $1,000,000 in funding

If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested to know that the SuperBase Pro currently on Indiegogo has raised more than $1 million thanks to over 700 backers and is now in its final week of funding with just 3 days remaining. The portable power station is capable of running a wide variety of different appliances and features a 2,096Wh high capacity battery and 14 output ports.

The power station can be recharged in 6 different ways and when connected to the mains can be charged from flat to 80% in just 60 minutes. Monitor your SuperBase Pro power station from the companion application available for both iOS and Android devices.

SuperBase Pro portable power station specifications

– Ultra-fast Recharge Speed, Up to 80% in One Hour via AC or Solar

– 2,096Wh Capacity and 2,000W AC Output

– 14 Output Ports for All Your Devices

– Portable, Durable, and Ready to Roll

– Intelligent and Intuitive App Control

– Powerful Dual Processors & 6.1‘ Large Display

– EV-Grade Batteries to Guarantee Safe Operation and a Long Life Cycles

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $999 or £728 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Zendure has been in the portable power industry for some time now, with premium, durable power banks designed to easily charge your mobile devices on the go. But what if you’re camping, or preparing for a power outage, and you need a simple way to charge over a dozen products, including heavy-duty appliances?”

If the SuperBase Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the SuperBase Pro portable power station project checkout the promotional video below.

“No one likes waiting around for their power station to charge up before going on an adventure. SuperBase Pro can be charged up to 80% in just one hour. With our patented GridFlow technology, you can charge SuperBase Pro 2000 at up to 1,800W from an adequate AC outlet or generator. A full charge is just two hours away.”

“If green energy is your thing, SuperBase Pro 2000 can handle solar arrays of any size up to 1,800W. Our patented PVMax tech means your solar setup can charge SuperBase Pro 2000 with the same superfast performance you’d get from conventional charging. That’s one hour for an 80% charge, and two hours for a full charge.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable power station, jump over to the official SuperBase Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals