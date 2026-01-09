Sunseeker Elite X9 Pushes Robotic Lawn Care into Professional Territory at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Sunseeker is making it clear that robotic lawn mowers are no longer just a convenience for small backyards. Elite X9 represents a shift toward commercial-grade autonomy, blending advanced sensing, precision navigation, and all-terrain engineering into a platform designed for large, demanding outdoor environments.

Rather than focusing on novelty, the Elite X9 is built around solving the hardest problems in autonomous mowing: navigating complex terrain, handling unpredictable obstacles, and delivering consistent, professional results with minimal human intervention.

Full-Scene Perception That Goes Beyond Basic Obstacle Avoidance

One of the most striking features of the Elite X9 is its 16-sensor full-scene perception system. Unlike traditional robotic mowers that rely on limited bump sensors or simple vision systems, the X9 continuously scans its surroundings to understand what’s happening around it in real time.

This allows the mower to distinguish between:

Hard objects like stones, steps, and furniture

like stones, steps, and furniture Soft or dynamic obstacles such as pets, toys, or balls

such as pets, toys, or balls Environmental changes like drop-offs, edges, and elevation shifts

The system is designed to adapt instantly, adjusting its path without stopping or getting confused. For users managing complex landscapes — especially those with frequent foot traffic or changing layouts — this level of awareness dramatically reduces interruptions and manual intervention.

Precision Navigation Meets Serious Terrain Capability

Navigation accuracy is another area where the Elite X9 stands out. Sunseeker combines RTK positioning with visual SLAM technology, allowing the mower to maintain centimeter-level accuracy even when satellite signals are partially obstructed by trees or structures. The result is clean, consistent mowing patterns that look intentionally designed rather than randomly generated.

To support this intelligence, the Elite X9 features Sunseeker’s ATC Pro Drive System, which includes:

Four-wheel drive

Independent suspension

Rear-wheel steering

Together, these elements enable the mower to handle steep slopes and uneven ground while maintaining stability and straight cutting lines. This makes the X9 particularly well suited for estates, commercial properties, and challenging terrains where standard robotic mowers struggle to perform reliably.

Edge-Level Accuracy and Fleet-Ready Design

Edge trimming is often the Achilles’ heel of robotic lawn care, but the Elite X9 addresses this with EdgeZero™ cutting technology. By cutting right up to walls, fences, and steps—and completing each pass before turning—the mower significantly reduces the need for manual edge cleanup.

Beyond individual performance, the Elite X9 is designed for fleet operation. Multiple units can be deployed together across large properties, enabling coordinated mowing schedules and scalable coverage. For professional landscaping teams, this opens the door to increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, and more predictable maintenance workflows.

With Elite X9, Sunseeker is out to transform what autonomous outdoor equipment can realistically handle. CES 2026 may be packed with futuristic gadgets, but few feel as grounded and immediately practical as this next-generation robotic mower.



