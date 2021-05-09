Sunday Deals: Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools

We have a great deals on the Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools is available in our deals store for $169.95, that’s a saving of 12% off off the regular price.

Bring out your child’s creativity and brainpower with Ringo. This neat little device is an open-source mobile phone that your kids can build on their own. Complete with electronic components, modules, and accessories, this DIY mobile kit motivates children to explore, learn, and create something new in a fun and interesting way. Ringo works like a typical mobile phone — supports texts and calls, has games, displays date and time, and is actually compatible with all mobile networks around the globe. Building the console may take up to 5 hours, so you might want to help your kids get started and have them learn through the process. Features of the Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit + Tools include : Compatible w/ all mobile networks

5 hours of estimated build time, perfect for ages 11 & up

Complete w/ apps, games & typical mobile phone settings

Fully customizable & is compatible w/ lots of hardware expansion modules

Dedicated graphical code editor similar to Scratch or Code.org

Custom-made CircuitsOS operating system

DIY made easy w/ complete build guide & tutorial

Specs Color: black

Product dimensions: 2.83″H x 7.48″L x 11.42″W

Microcontroller: ESP32 with Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX6 microprocessor, operating at 160MHz and performing at up to 600 DMIPS 4MB of built-in flash memory + 520kB of SRAM

Display: 1.8″, 160*128px full color (RGB 16bit) 25FPS refresh rate by default, up to 50FPS Digitally controllable backlight level

Sound: 10bit dedicated DAC (TFA9882) Multi-channel WAV playback 2W class-D audio amp, audio jack 3.5mm, 1W speaker, software volume control

Input: 4-way analog joystick 12-button numeric keypad A (confirm), B (back) 4 multi-purpose addressable buttons

MicroSD card socket: FAT and FAT32 compatible Every console comes with a 4GB Micro SD card with MAKERphone-compatible games and apps preloaded

Network: Built in Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and BLE SIM800L or SIM7600 dedicated cellular network co-processor (the thing that calls other people) Micro SIM card slot

Battery: LiPo 3.7V 1300mAh, charged through micro USB B port Sufficient for approximately 3 days of normal use

RTC (real time clock): DS1307 Accurate I²C-Integrated RTC

Extras” 8 individually-controllable RGB LEDs mounted on the back of the phone – for signalisation and cosmetic purposes

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Network Compatibility This version of CircuitMess Ringo works on the following network frequency bands: GSM/GPRS 850/900/1800/1900MHz Includes Ringo DIY Mobile Phone Kit (Black) Circuit board Casing 128*160 full color TFT LCD GSM module Main microcomputer module Sound module Amplifier module Stick-on antenna 4GB micro SD card Bag with other electronic components

Tools Diagonal cutter pliers Screwdriver Some solder Needle nose pliers Snazzy USB soldering iron USB power brick for powering your soldering iron USB cable for the soldering iron Metallic soldering iron holder



