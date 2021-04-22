ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix XG43UQ monitor launches May 2021



ASUS and their Republic of Gamers brand have announced the launch of a new gaming monitor next month offering the world’s first featuring a HDMI 2.1 connection, 43‑inch panel, 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT, and Display Stream Compression technology. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

The 43-inch Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor features a 144 Hz, 4K (3840 x 2160) panel and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to deliver super-smooth visuals at up to 144 frames per second. Together with offering 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles thanks to the inclusion of a HDMI 2.1 connection. The Strix XG43UQ display also includes an Auto Low-Latency mode to reduce input lag, with less than half the input latency of 4K TVs, says ASUS.

“ROG Strix XG43UQ is the world’s first 43 inch HDMI® 2.1 gaming monitor, delivering 4K UHD visuals and a 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT) for superfast gaming on a big screen. Featuring Display Stream Compression (DSC) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, Strix XG43UQ enables supersmooth 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1. Plus, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut and DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification ensure true-to-life colors.”

Features of the Strix XG43UQ monitor :

– 43ʺ 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) DSC gaming monitor with 144 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visuals

– Two HDMI® 2.1 ports enable mind-blowing native 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles without chroma subsampling

– FreeSync™ Premium Pro offers smooth HDR visuals at the highest settings while maintaining low latency

– ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) technology enables ELMB together with variable refresh rate technology simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for super-sharp, high-frame rate gaming

– High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification and professional-grade 90% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures exceptional contrast and color performance

– Matte anti-glare panel reduces distracting reflections and glare to improve the viewing experience when gaming or watching movies

– Full HD(1920 X 1080)@120Hz output on PS5; Full HD &1440P(2560 x 1440)@120Hz VRR output on Xbox Series X/S

Source : ASUS

