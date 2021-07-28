TickrMeter stock ticker for your desk

If you would like to keep track of your crypto currencies and stock market investments, you may be interested in the TickrMeter a small desktop stock ticker equipped with an e-paper screen capable of displaying a wide variety of different stocks and crypto currencies allowing you to see your portfolio grow and shrink as the markets change. “E-Paper is an ambient-light-reflecting display technology. lt drives ink droplets by electricity to make natural, clear images on the screen, illuminated by lighting the environment rather than a backlight. This also means that it uses almost no power!”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $217 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the TickrMeter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the TickrMeter desk stock ticker project watch the promotional video below.

“Meet the latest in AR technology. INMO Air glasses display computerized information superimposed over the real world. It’s a smart and safe wearable technology equipped with a powerful processor, side HD camera, advanced optical zoom and gesture control for hands-free communication and information sharing. We realize that investors and traders have different strategies, timeframes, and needs, TickrMeter is extremely customizable to cater to both long-term investors, day traders, and everything in between.”

“Visualize your portfolio physically and monitor it without losing focus on what matters. TickerMeter is a physical stock ticker that sits on your desk and displays the latest prices for your current stocks. We went all in and got best in class financial data by partnering with Polygon.io. TickrMeter shows the latest trades with a mean latency of only 20ms, orders of magnitude faster than most web tools.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the desk stock ticker, jump over to the official TickrMeter crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

