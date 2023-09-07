Stellantis starts EV production at Ellesmere Port

Stellantis has announced the start of EV production at its plant in Ellesmere Port, the plant is a Vauxhall plant it is the first all-electric vehicle plant in the UK, and it will produce all-electric vans in the UK.

Ellesmere Port is the UK’s first EV-only manufacturing plant and the first Stellantis plant globally dedicated to electric vehicles, following a £100 million investment to transform the plant for EV production.

The Ellesmere Port plant will produce the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroën ë-Berlingo and, being announced today, due to increased demand for electric vehicles across Europe, the Fiat E-Doblò, compact vans.

Diane Miller, Plant Director, Ellesmere Port, said: “The start of electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port signals a bright future for the plant, ensuring it will continue to manufacture vehicles for many years to come. With Vauxhall’s long history of UK manufacturing, it’s especially fitting that the first electric model to roll off Ellesmere Port’s production line is a Combo Electric. Whilst the welcome addition of the Fiat E-Doblò to the plant is a positive reflection of increasing electric vehicle demand.

You can find out more information about the new Stelleantis electric vehicle plant in Ellesmere Port over at the Stellantis website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what other vehicles will be produced at the plant in the future.

Source Stellantis



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals