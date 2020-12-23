Steam Winter Sale 2020 now on



Valve has announced the start of this years Steam Winter Sale, offerings you “deep discounts on thousands of games” to put a smile to your face at the end of this strange year. The Steam Winter Sale 2020 closes on January 5th 2021 at 10 am Pacific. Valve has also taken this chance to roll out new Steam Points updates with now even more places to award content.

“The Winter Sale has begun, with deep discounts on thousands of games! But as always that’s not all there is to the event. The Steam Awards nominees have been chosen, there are holiday gifts to pick up, and both Steam Points and Steam Chat have been updated with new features and content.

This year we’ve teamed up with artist Eric Nyffeler, to help us create the Winter Sale theme, the Seasonal Profile, and… bird stickers!? Why birds, you ask? To that we ask you – why NOT birds? Claim a free animated bird sticker (each inspired by a popular game on Steam) every other day of the sale when you visit the Points Shop, where you’ll find other new winter seasonal items. “

Source : Steam

