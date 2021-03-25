Steam Next Fest announced by Valve

This week Valve has announced the next Steam Next Fest will take place between June 16-22nd 2021 providing a great way for you to explore hundreds of game demos, view developer livestreams and more. If you missed the last festival check out the trailer below for the successful February 2021 event.

“We’ve renamed the Steam Game Festival to more directly communicate its focus: Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam. Sign up here to receive a reminder when Steam Next Fest begins on June 16th. We can’t wait to share what’s headed to Steam in the next event.”

For more information jump over to the official Steam Next Fest announcement page by following the link below. As soon as more information is released by Valve on what you can expect in the next Steam Next Fest 2021 during the summer months we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Valve

